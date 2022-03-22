Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.07. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 41,460 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

