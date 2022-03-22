South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Stock Price Up 6.6%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 79,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 116,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STSBF)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

