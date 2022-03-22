Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

NYSE SO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,331. Southern has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.29. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,521. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

