SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.26

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.37. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 15,718 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $29.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPAR Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPAR Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPAR Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

