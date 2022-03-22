Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1165 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.