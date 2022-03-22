SpartanNash Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SpartanNash in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CL King started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SpartanNash stock opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after buying an additional 346,230 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,798,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,663,000 after purchasing an additional 172,895 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter worth $2,454,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 34.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,518 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

