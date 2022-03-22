SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,225,908 shares.The stock last traded at $75.75 and had previously closed at $75.61.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

