SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 103,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 8,238,369 shares.The stock last traded at $348.29 and had previously closed at $345.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.59.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.