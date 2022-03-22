SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.31

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.31 and last traded at $48.35, with a volume of 25740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.49.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,836,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,485,000 after purchasing an additional 227,073 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 588,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,367,000 after buying an additional 95,734 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 85,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,594,000 after buying an additional 77,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,166,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

