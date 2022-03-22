SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.31

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.31 and last traded at $48.35, with a volume of 25740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.49.
Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05.
SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TFI)
SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.
