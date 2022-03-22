SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.57

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.57 and last traded at $47.62, with a volume of 673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.66.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHM. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 162,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

