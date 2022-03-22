SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,555 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,019 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,539 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,121,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,671,000 after buying an additional 1,469,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.82. 185,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,627,846. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

