SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 1.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,216,000 after buying an additional 84,743 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.05. The stock had a trading volume of 97,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,222. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $77.29 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average is $83.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

