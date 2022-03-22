SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 263,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,862,435 shares.The stock last traded at $60.48 and had previously closed at $60.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

