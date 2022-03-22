Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.69

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and traded as low as $14.61. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 61,531 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,670 shares of company stock valued at $53,902. 22.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $14,633,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 187.0% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 286,396 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 186,610 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 33.2% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 441,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,089 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

