SPINDLE (SPD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

SPINDLE (SPD) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $437,846.08 and $597.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,569.09 or 0.99958615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00066046 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00299852 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00135687 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.28 or 0.00270706 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005410 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00029908 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars.

