Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.22. 1,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,954. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,121,000 after acquiring an additional 237,990 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spire by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,679,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,678,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Spire by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,524,000 after buying an additional 498,156 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

