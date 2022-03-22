Splintershards (SPS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $979,194.00

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Splintershards has a market cap of $55.95 million and $979,194.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003700 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 616,231,347 coins and its circulating supply is 553,019,999 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

