Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.97

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.97 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 35.10 ($0.46). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 35.94 ($0.47), with a volume of 46,686 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Sportech in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of £36 million and a PE ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Venues and Sportech Lotteries segments.

