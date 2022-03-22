Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $486.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $18.05.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse (Get Rating)
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.