Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $486.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 102,285 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

