Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 57,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 4,619,982 shares.The stock last traded at $8.76 and had previously closed at $8.92.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

