Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report issued on Sunday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

