SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.50 Million

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Rating) will post sales of $104.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.80 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $90.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $444.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $444.00 million to $445.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $511.27 million, with estimates ranging from $510.30 million to $512.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,189,000 after acquiring an additional 174,948 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after acquiring an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $131.19 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.66.

About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

