Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $190.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SQ. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.67.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $134.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.96. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.90 and a beta of 2.32. Square has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

