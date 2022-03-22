SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.85

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.31.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

