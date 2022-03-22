SSE (LON:SSE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,613.96

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,613.96 ($21.25) and traded as high as GBX 1,694.82 ($22.31). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,672.50 ($22.02), with a volume of 1,538,413 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.70) to GBX 1,900 ($25.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($24.08) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.70) to GBX 1,825 ($24.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,725.33 ($22.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,600.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,613.96. The stock has a market cap of £17.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

