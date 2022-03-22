St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Trading Down 2.3%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

About St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY)

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

