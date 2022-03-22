Stably USD (USDS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,164.00

Stably USD (USDS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a market cap of $488,108.16 and $10,164.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00036489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00107385 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,439,110 coins and its circulating supply is 488,770 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

