Stacks (STX) Market Cap Reaches $1.71 Billion

Stacks (STX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Stacks has a market cap of $1.71 billion and approximately $31.18 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003077 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Stacks has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00217966 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00202361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000976 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00026483 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.33 or 0.07036337 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,304,197,070 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.