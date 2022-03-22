Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.
Starbucks has increased its dividend payment by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Starbucks has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.81. 735,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,500,024. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.98.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 480,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Stephens reduced their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.
Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
