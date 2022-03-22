Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

Starbucks has increased its dividend payment by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Starbucks has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.81. 735,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,500,024. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 480,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Stephens reduced their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

