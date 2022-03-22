Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.4% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Shares of SBUX opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average is $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

