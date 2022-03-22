Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

