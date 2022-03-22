Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.60

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.15. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 406,646 shares.

The company has a market cap of $73.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Connect by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Connect by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Connect by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 37,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Steel Connect by 1,255.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 157,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Connect by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48,285 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

