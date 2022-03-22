Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.56

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 12122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.95.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The firm has a market cap of $901.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)
Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
