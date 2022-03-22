Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.56

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 12122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.95.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $901.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 275.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Steel Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,136,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,747,000 after purchasing an additional 212,375 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

