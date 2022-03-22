Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 67,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 5,398,313 shares.The stock last traded at $16.52 and had previously closed at $16.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale increased their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Stellantis by 12.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stellantis by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 238,304 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Stellantis by 39.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

