Stellar (XLM) Price Tops $0.21

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Stellar has a market cap of $5.12 billion and $376.18 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00217597 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00202087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00046745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00026399 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.99 or 0.07019727 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,788,067 coins and its circulating supply is 24,631,765,136 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

