Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.74. Stem has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $37.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.38.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%.

In other news, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,950. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stem by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,426 shares during the last quarter. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,378,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Stem by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,182,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 424.0% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,082,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 875,871 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

