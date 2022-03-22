Step Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $2.31 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. Step Finance has a total market cap of $697,873.51 and $2.31 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Step Finance has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.30 or 0.07009454 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,873.83 or 0.99964045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00042762 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.