Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Up to $17.36

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at €17.36 ($19.08), but opened at €18.21 ($20.01). Stevanato Group shares last traded at €18.02 ($19.80), with a volume of 3,541 shares trading hands.

STVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.69 ($27.13).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.53.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,468,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.