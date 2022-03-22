SThree (LON:STHR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $300.00

SThree Plc (LON:STHR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 300 ($3.95) and traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($4.00). SThree shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.95), with a volume of 1,440,807 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of £397.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 300 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 300.
About SThree (LON:STHR)
