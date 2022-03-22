Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Buy

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.29 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.23.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,862,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

