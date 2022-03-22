Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 30,100 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $35,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 15,800 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $19,434.00.
Shares of eMagin stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 268,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,919. The company has a market cap of $87.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.62. eMagin Co. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
eMagin Company Profile (Get Rating)
eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.
