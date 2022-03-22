Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 22nd (AES, APG, CONE, CPTN, DDOG, DUK, EOSE, FLNC, GWH, ISEE)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, March 22nd:

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

