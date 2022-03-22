Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 22nd (AES, APG, CONE, CPTN, DDOG, DUK, EOSE, FLNC, GWH, ISEE)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, March 22nd:

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

