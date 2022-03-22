Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 22nd (ALNA, CXBMF, HON, MGI, PDD, PLAN, S, SMFR, SMWB, SSU)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 22nd:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $203.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Honeywell is expected to benefit from strength in the warehouse and workflow solutions, UOP and advanced materials businesses. For 2022, the company expects its organic revenues to increase 4-7% on a year-over-year basis. It is likely to gain from acquisitions made over time. Also, its ability to generate strong cash flows add to its strength. The company’s commercial and operational excellence initiatives are likely to be favorable. In the past year, the company's shares have underperformed the industry. Weakness across the personal protective equipment business will adversely impact its near-term results. Honeywell has been dealing with high costs and expenses and supply-chain challenges, which might affect its margins and profitability. Also, high debt levels might raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability.”

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Nomura Instinet. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company which focusses on seven business areas including convenience stores, general merchandise stores, department stores, supermarkets, food-services, financial services, and IT services. The Company’s Convenience Store operates under the name 7-Eleven Japan. The Super Store segment operates general supermarkets such as Ito Yokado and Marudai, as well as food supermarkets such as York-Benimaru, York Mart and Sanei. The Department Store segment operates department stores such as Sogo and Seibu. The Food Service segment operates restaurant and dining halls, as well as provides catering services. The Financial-related segment is engaged in the provision of bank services and other financial related businesses. The Company focuses on the creation of life infrastructure that keeps up with the changing society and time, through a New, Comprehensive Lifestyle Industry to continually respond to the ordinary needs of the customers. “

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

