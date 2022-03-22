Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares International Select Dividend ETF Call Options (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 13,016 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,431% compared to the average daily volume of 850 call options.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.93. 983,254 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 26,632 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 50,182 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

