StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Up 10.6%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) shot up 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.74. 223,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,327,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Banco Santander downgraded StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reduced their price target on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

Get StoneCo alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.