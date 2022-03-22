StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.38

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.38 and last traded at $77.17, with a volume of 437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.61.
In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $440,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $943,279. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,497,000 after acquiring an additional 149,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
