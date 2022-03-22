StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.38

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.38 and last traded at $77.17, with a volume of 437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.61.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $440,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $943,279. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,497,000 after acquiring an additional 149,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

