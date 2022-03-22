Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,661 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2,308.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOD opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,989.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,642 in the last ninety days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOOD. Citigroup dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.62.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

