Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,029 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $304.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

