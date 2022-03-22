Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.3% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1,210.5% in the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Visa by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 33,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $217.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $415.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.47.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

