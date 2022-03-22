Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 5,973 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.6% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

NYSE ABBV opened at $160.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $160.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

